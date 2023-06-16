George Orwell's 1984 returned to Portland library after 65 years
A copy of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984, has been returned to a US library in Oregon state after 65 years.
In a note enclosed with the book, an 86-year-old man, identified only as WP, said the book should be returned to Multnomah County Library in Portland because of its relevance today.
"After re-reading, I realise that, more than ever, this book should be put back in circulation," the note reads.
The seminal novel explores the themes of totalitarianism and truth.
"I meant to return this book in 1958 when I was about to graduate from [Portland State University], but somehow never got around to doing it," he wrote in the note.
"Sorry to be so tardy. At age 86, I wanted to finally clear my conscience," he said.
The man said revisiting parts of the book had sparked his desire to return it.
"Significant parts are as relevant today as they were 65 years ago," he said, picking out an extract on page 207 in particular.
"Simply add the words internet and social media, and you reading about 2023," he said.
The novel, published in 1949, is set in a world where critical thought is supressed by a totalitarian regime.
Sales of the book soared in the US in 2017 shortly after a senior adviser to Donald Trump, who was president at the time, said the White House was issuing "alternative facts" in a row over the size of the crowd at his inauguration.
Reacting to the book's return, Multnomah County Library said there would be no fine for the late return.
"Conscience cleared," it said.
