Why 101 people and a dog want to be Toronto's mayor

Some are able to afford the city's staggering real-estate market, while others rent basement flats with roommates. There are commuters who live in the city's outer limits battling daily traffic and downtown dwellers jostling for space on the subway. Those different views are reflected in the pool of candidates. Former police chief Mark Saunders has promised to increase the city's police budget to tackle crime, while Ms Chow has focused her pledges on Toronto's housing crisis, promising to build homes on city-owned land.