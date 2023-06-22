All five people on missing Titan sub believed to be dead - OceanGate
The five passengers on board the missing Titan submersible are believed to be dead, according to the vessel's operator, OceanGate.
In a statement, the company said the five men were "true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure".
The Coast Guard said that a debris field was discovered near the wreck of the Titanic earlier on Thursday morning.
The vessel disappeared on Sunday.
The men on board the sub included Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate, as well as British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, his son Suleman, 19, and British businessman Hamish Harding, 58.
The fifth man on board, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, was a 77-year-old former French navy diver and renowned explorer.
At a news conference on Thursday, Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said that the debris is believed to be consistent with the Titan submersible.
It is unclear what led to the destruction of the Titan.
The disappearance of the vessel led to a massive international search effort involving US, Canadian, British and French forces.
In their statement, OceanGate said it appreciates "their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families".