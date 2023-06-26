John Goodenough: World's oldest Nobel Prize winner dies at 100
John Goodenough, the world's oldest Nobel Prize winner who played a crucial role in developing the lithium-ion battery, has died at the age of 100.
He passed away on Sunday, according to the University of Texas at Austin, where he worked as an engineering professor.
"John's legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable," said University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell.
Lithium-ion batteries power millions of electric vehicles around the globe.
The University of Texas described him as a "dedicated public servant, a sought-after mentor and a brilliant yet humble inventor".
Dr Goodenough was awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2019 at the age of 97 for his work on batteries, including the development of the lithium-ion battery.
Born in Germany in 1922 to American parents, Dr Goodenough served in the US army as a meteorologist. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Yale University, as well as a PhD in physics from the University of Chicago.
Dr Goodenough was married to Irene Wiseman, who passed away in 2016.