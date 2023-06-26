Colorado Club Q shooting: Attacker pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder
- Published
The attacker who killed five people at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado last year has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, opened fire with an assault rifle at Club Q in Colorado Springs on 19 November 2022.
The shooting was stopped by club-goers, who subdued the attacker until police arrived.
The five victims ranged in age from 22 to 40. Another 17 were left with gunshot wounds.
