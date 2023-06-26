Tucker Carlson: Fox News names Jesse Watters to replace star anchor
Fox News has announced that long-time network personality Jesse Watters will replace ousted star Tucker Carlson.
The departure of Carlson, the most-watched cable news host in US history, has led to a downturn in the channel's primetime ratings.
Mr Watters, 44, joined the network as a production assistant in 2002 and has anchored the 19:00 EDT (23:00 GMT) timeslot since the start of this year.
Fox News said in April that it was parting ways with Carlson.
The announcement came days after the network settled a defamation lawsuit from the voting machine company Dominion over coverage of the 2020 presidential election.
Carlson has since launched a new show on Twitter.
Watters' instalment in Carlson's old 20:00 timeslot comes amid a shake-up in the channel's nightly line-up.
Laura Ingraham, who hosts The Ingraham Angle, is moving to the 19:00 hour, while popular late-night host Greg Gutfeld will take over at 22:00, the network announced on Monday.
Sean Hannity, a primetime Fox anchor for more than two decades, will see his show remain in the 21:00 slot, the network said.