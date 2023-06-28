Madonna postpones tour after stay in intensive care
- Published
Madonna has postponed her world tour after a stay in intensive care with a serious bacterial infection, but a full recovery is expected.
According to her manager, the global popstar developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to "a several day stay in ICU".
In a statement, Guy Oseary said Madonna's health is improving, but she is still under medical care.
Madonna announced the 35-date worldwide tour at the beginning of year.
The 64-year-old pop icon aimed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single, Holiday, by embarking on her first ever greatest hits tour.
Dubbed the Celebration Tour, this would be the singer's return to arenas and stadiums after her experimental, theatre-based Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020.
Some of those performances were called off due to the star's knee and hip injuries.
Madonna's tour was due to start in Vancouver, Canada, on 15 July.
But the singer-songwriter's manager said Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection on Saturday 24 June and all commitments would need to be paused as a result.
She was due to begin the UK and Europe portion of her tour on 14 October, scheduled to begin and end Europe stint at London's O2 Arena.
Madonna's greatest hits span several decades - including Into The Groove (1985), Like A Prayer (1989), to Vogue (1990) and Hung Up (2005) to name a few.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.