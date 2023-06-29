Madonna discharged from hospital after serious bacterial infection
- Published
Madonna has been discharged from hospital and is home and feeling better after an intensive care stay, the BBC understands.
News of her ill health was shared by her manager, who said she had suffered a "serious bacterial infection".
The 64-year-old was due to begin a seven-month world tour in the coming weeks, but has had to postpone it.
She was taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, a source told CNN, adding: "She's in the clear."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.