Scot Peterson not guilty over Parkland school shooting response
- Published
A former sheriff's deputy has been found not guilty of failing to protect students when a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school in 2018.
Scot Peterson stayed outside during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Miami.
Mr Peterson, the school's resource officer, was found not guilty of 11 charges including felony child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.
The attack, among the deadliest at a US school, saw 17 killed and 17 injured.
Mr Peterson began sobbing as the unanimous verdicts were read out in court in Fort Lauderdale, before being embraced by his attorney, who also appeared emotional.
Prosecutors had argued that Mr Peterson failed to follow his training during the attack on 14 February 2018.
But the defence focused on Mr Peterson's long career, arguing that he was confused about the location of the shots, and that he was not a "caregiver" under a law typically used to prosecute parents or day care providers when children are hurt while under their care.