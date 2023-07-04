Philadelphia mass shooting: Eight people shot by suspect, police say

Eight people have been shot in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing area of south-west Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered, CNN reported. Two children were reportedly taken to hospital.

The suspect was wearing a ballistic vest and had a rifle and handgun, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Victims were found by police at multiple locations, the newspaper said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

