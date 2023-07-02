Baltimore shooting: Two dead and 28 injured in mass casualty event, police say
Two people have been killed and another 28 injured in the US city of Baltimore, police say.
A spokesman said that three people remained in a critical condition.
The incident happened in the Brooklyn Homes area in the south of the city in the state of Maryland, where people had gathered for an event called "Brooklyn Day".
Fox News reports that 20 to 30 shots were fired. There are no details yet about the shooter.