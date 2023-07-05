New Jersey judge faces investigation for 'inappropriate' TikTok videos
A New Jersey judge is under investigation for posting TikTok videos of himself lip-syncing to songs with profanity, graphic sexual references and racist terms.
In some videos, Judge Gary Wilcox's is also seen in his judicial robes, according to the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.
The complaint against the judge says the conduct was "inappropriate and brought disrepute to the Judiciary".
His lawyer is reviewing the complaint.
Superior Court Judge Wilcox, who has been practicing law in the state since 1989, posted the allegedly objectionable content to TikTok under the alias "Sal Tortorella".
The account, which allegedly garnered some 100 followers, appears to have since been taken down by the platform.
Among the videos cited in the complaint are those that show him in his judicial robes and partially dressed while lying in bed.
In one post, the 59-year-old walks through the courthouse in a Beavis and Butt-Head t-shirt while the song Get Down by Nas, based on the trial of two black men, plays in the background.
Two other posts singled out in the complaint show the judge in his chambers, pretending to burn cash to the tune of Sure Thing by Miguel and mouthing the racy lyrics of Jump by Rihanna.
Yet another post, with his law books visible behind him, has the suited judge lip-syncing along to an unidentified song with the words: "You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey [expletive]? Come on. Come on!"
"By his conduct in posting these and similar videos to TikTok, [Judge Wilcox] exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges," the complaint reads.
It goes on to allege at least three violations of the state's code of judicial conduct.
Judge Wilcox's attorney, Robert Hille, did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment, but told the New York Times: "I don't think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here."
"These are mainstream performers," he added. "This is music that's out there in the public. And clearly it elicits a different response depending on who is listening."
His lawyer has said he is reviewing the complaint and will file a response.
Pending an investigation, the Advisory Committee may choose to dismiss the complaint, privately or publicly discipline the judge, or file formal charges against him. Forms of discipline include censure and removal from the bench.