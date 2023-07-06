Philadelphia shooting: Teenager died trying to save friend, mother says
- Published
A teenager who was trying to save a friend's life and a father who was days away from seeing his daughter get married were among those killed in a shooting in Philadelphia.
A gunman, who has since been charged, shot five people dead in the south-west of the city on Monday.
They were Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Joseph Wamah Jr, 31; and Ralph Moralis, 59.
Several others were injured including, two two-year-old boys.
The suspect Kimbrady Carriker, 40, has been charged with five counts of murder. A motive is still unclear.
Teenager Daujan Brown was walking to the supermarket when the gunfire started. He was killed while trying to get aid for his 13-year-old friend who was shot twice in the leg, his mother, Nashaya Thomas, told a local NBC affiliate.
"He lost his life trying to do a selfless act, and that's how he was when he was here," she said.
"There was no way you could meet Daujan, have a conversation with him and not fall in love with him," she added.
'He had the best hugs'
Mr Moralis was looking forward to attending his daughter's wedding on Sunday, his relatives told the Associated Press. He had reportedly been planning his outfit for weeks.
He was shot outside his childhood home, where he had been living. His daughter is now focusing on planning her father's funeral instead of her wedding, Mr Moralis' sister-in-law, Karen Gleason, told the news agency.
"It's unfathomable," she said. "It's so unbelievable that you can't even go out your front door."
"He was just there always for family and always willing to help."
More on US gun violence
Mr Wamah Jr had a psychology degree and loved to draw, his twin sister Josephine Wamah told reporters.
He also wanted to be an actor and had a role as an extra in one of the Creed movies, his friend Terrance Harden told the Associated Press.
Josephine described her brother as a "loving" and "kind soul".
"I'm going to miss that beautiful smile. I really am," she said. "He had the best hugs."
Mr Stanton was a father to a four-year-old daughter and a sports fan, according to his aunt, Willa Mae Dill. She told the New York Times he was "good with people".
Mr Merritt was described by relatives as a compassionate and helpful son who loved his family. He had gone out to get food when he was shot and killed.
His mother, Marie Merritt, told local outlet WPVI-TV her son was her "number one prize".
"[My heart] is broken," she said. "I feel him saying, 'Why me?'"
She added she hoped the suspect would "rot in jail".
Police say the suspect began shooting "aimlessly" in the Kingsessing neighbourhood in south-western Philadelphia after 20:00 EST (0:00 GMT) on Monday.
Officials said the gunman wore a bullet-proof vest and carried an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, a police scanner and ammunition.
He was arrested after being cornered in an alleyway following a foot chase.
The suspect has also been charged with attempted murder and carrying a firearm without a licence.