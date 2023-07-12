One dead as driver flees police traffic stop near White House
- Published
A person has died after a driver fleeing a US Secret Service traffic stop ploughed into pedestrians near the White House.
The fatal collision in the heart of the nation's capital unfolded as uniformed officers pulled the car over for an expired registration plate.
The motorist drove off through a red light and "struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk" before fleeing, said the Secret Service.
The suspect is still at large.