One dead as driver flees police traffic stop near White House

A member of the Secret Service walks across 17th Avenue and Constitution in Washington DC after a security incident in on 2 October 2014Getty Images
The incident happened at the crosswalk of 17th Avenue and Constitution in Washington DC, seen here in a 2014 photo

A person has died after a driver fleeing a US Secret Service traffic stop ploughed into pedestrians near the White House.

The fatal collision in the heart of the nation's capital unfolded as uniformed officers pulled the car over for an expired registration plate.

The motorist drove off through a red light and "struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk" before fleeing, said the Secret Service.

The suspect is still at large.