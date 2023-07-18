Michigan attorney general files charges in fake elector scheme
Michigan's attorney general has announced charges against 16 people for their role in an alleged false electors scheme after the 2020 election.
US presidents are technically elected by slates of electors in each state.
Dana Nessel, Michigan's top lawyer, on Tuesday accused these 16 people of signing paperwork to falsely claim Donald Trump had won the state.
She claimed their alleged actions "undermined the public's faith" in election integrity.
More to come....