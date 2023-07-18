Tupac Shakur: Police search house over 1996 killing
- Published
Police in Nevada have confirmed they served a search warrant this week in connection with the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, US media report.
Detectives carried out their search at a home in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas where Shakur was gunned down in September 1996.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police did not provide further details of the search, citing the ongoing investigation into his murder.
Shakur was 25 when he was killed.
No arrests have been made.
The home that was searched is less than 20 miles (32km) from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," a Las Vegas police statement, reported by CBS News, said.
"We will have no further comment at this time."