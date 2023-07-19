Trump loses retrial bid in E Jean Carroll defamation case
A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump's request for a new trial in a civil case in which a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E Jean Carroll.
Mr Trump was ordered to pay $5m (£3.9m) in damages, which he argued was excessive based on the jury's verdict.
The judge ruled that the jury's 9 May verdict was not a "miscarriage of justice".
The former president has called the case "part of a political witch hunt".
Ms Caroll, 79, had accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then branding the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. The jury found Mr Trump guilty of battering the columnist, but stopped short of finding the former president guilty of rape.
In a 59-page decision on Wednesday, US District judge Lewis Kaplan ruled the jury did not reach "a seriously erroneous result", in calculating the amount of damages, as argued by Mr Trump's lawyers, and dismissed his request for a new trial.
"There is no basis for disturbing the jury's sexual assault damages," Judge Kaplan wrote in his decision. "And Mr Trump's arguments with respect to the defamation damages are no stronger."
Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer representing E Jean Carroll, celebrated Judge Kaplan's ruling in a statement shared with the BBC.
"E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her," Ms Kaplan said.
She added her client also looks forward to "continuing to hold Trump accountable" in a further defamation trial scheduled to begin early next year.
Ms Carroll has sued Mr Trump for $10m (£7.7m) for statements he made in 2019 that she claims are defamatory.
The US Justice Department initially ruled Mr Trump was legally immune from the lawsuit because he was president when he made the remarks.
But earlier this month, government attorneys said they no longer had "sufficient basis" to conclude Mr Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as president.
Judge Kaplan's decision comes as former president Trump is facing a series of legal challenges, including a potential indictment over his alleged role in January 6 insurrection.
The BBC has contacted Mr Trump's lawyer for comment.