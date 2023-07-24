Woman found dead in Montana after suspected grizzly bear encounter
A woman has been found dead on a trail near Yellowstone National Park after likely coming into contact with a grizzly bear, park officials have said.
Tracks from a grizzly were discovered close to the woman's body on Saturday near the town of West Yellowstone in Montana state, they said.
The woman was found after "an apparent bear encounter," they added, though no cause of death has been confirmed.
Montana's grizzly populations have risen in recent years.
Days before the woman was found on Saturday, Montana's fish, wildlife and parks department warned visitors and staff of the increased danger from grizzlies and urged campers and hikers to carry bear spray and to secure food and rubbish.
Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.
Yellowstone has two main bear species - the grizzly and the black bear. While the latter is much smaller, both species are considered potentially dangerous.
The US National Park Service estimates that grizzly numbers in the greater Yellowstone area have increased from 136 in 1975 to a peak of more than 1,000 in 2021.
"Grizzly bears may range over hundreds of square miles, and the potential for conflicts with human activities, especially when food is present, makes the presence of a viable grizzly population a continuing challenge," it says.