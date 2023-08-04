Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's 'giveaway' sparks chaos in Manhattan
- Published
A YouTube blogger's announcement of a video games console giveaway sparked chaotic scenes and a major police response in New York City on Friday.
A crowd of roughly 2,000 converged at Union Square in anticipation of free PlayStation 5 devices from celebrity Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.
Police told local media the influencer and others had been detained.
People were seen hurling objects, tearing down barricades, and climbing atop the train station entrance's roof.
Subway trains were passing the Union Square station, BBC's partner US CBS reported, and police urged people to avoid the area.
There have been no reports of serious injuries so far.