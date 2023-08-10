Tears. Shock. Joy. Why viral Alabama boat brawl matters

When many black people think of Montgomery, they think of the city that was once the capital of the Confederate States of America; they think of the countless slaves dragged onto the riverfronts to be sold. They think about Rosa Parks' arrest for refusing to yield her seat to a white person; they think about where Martin Luther King Jr's house was bombed. They think about 'Bloody Sunday', the time when, in 1965, a group of non-violent protestors on their way to Montgomery were beaten and bloodied by police on horseback in Selma, Alabama.