Katty Kay: Why bad news is good news for Trump - for now

Part of the problem is that many of Biden's big spending programmes are still in the approvals phase. Administration officials I've spoken to hope that as the money gets dispersed into projects around the country, the regular rules of politics will resume and people will start to see the benefits of what the president has done and reward him for it. That's why the White House dubbed his plan "Bidenomics". But there's a risk to that. If inflation goes back up and a recession re-emerges then Republicans will have been given a handy slogan for their negative campaign ads.