Jacksonville shooting: Several dead at Dollar General store in Florida
A gunman killed several people in Jacksonville, Florida, before being shot dead by police, local media say.
The unidentified man opened fire and barricaded himself in a Dollar store, triggering a standoff with officers.
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told local TV channel WJXT: "One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take."
There have been over 28,000 gun deaths in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
Speaking at the scene of Saturday's incident, Mayor Deegan said there had been "a number of fatalities", but gave no details.