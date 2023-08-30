Mitch McConnell freezes for second time during press event
- Published
For the second time in just over a month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze while speaking to reporters.
Appearing at a press event in Kentucky, the 81-year-old senator paused for more than 30 seconds when asked whether he would run for-re-election in 2026.
Several aides attempted to prompt him, but it took several more seconds for Mr McConnell to recover.
He then answered two more questions, which had to be repeated by aides.
He made no comments regarding his health, before leaving with staff.
"Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today," a spokesperson said after the incident.
Mr McConnell's first verbal lapse occurred during a press conference at the Capitol on 26 July. There, he paused mid-sentence for approximately 20 seconds, before being ushered away by his fellow Republican senators. He would later return and tell reporters that he was "fine" and had felt "lightheaded".
The senior Republican in the US Senate was admitted to hospital for a week after suffering a concussion and a fractured rib following a fall outside a Washington area hotel in March. He was then transferred to a rehabilitation facility and did not return to the Senate until mid-April.
This latest episode will again raise questions about the health of the Kentucky senator heading into what will be a busy autumn legislative session, as Congress attempts to avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of October.
President Joe Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "we wish him well, a speedy recovery" when asked during a press briefing.
Concern over Mr McConnell's health follows questions about the condition of 90-year-old California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who was absent from the chamber for months after being diagnosed with a severe case of shingles.
The average age for members of the US Senate is 65.