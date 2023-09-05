Ken Paxton: Why Republicans are impeaching a Trump ally in Texas

During the first day of trial, Mr Paxton's lawyers made multiple motions to dismiss some or all the charges against him. After the trial concludes, it will take at least 21 votes out of the 31-member chamber to convict and remove the attorney general. None of Mr Paxton's motions received more than 10 votes, however, suggesting that Mr Paxton will have to win over more support among the chamber to avoid removal and a possible ban from holding future state elected office.