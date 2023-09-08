Georgia grand jury recommended charging three US senators
A Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against one current and two former US senators, who prosecutors did not ultimately indict.
The panel was investigating Donald Trump's alleged efforts to reverse 2020 election results in the state.
The jury had voted to recommend indictments against South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and former Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.The panel's unredacted report was released on Friday.
It offers the clearest picture yet of the secret jury's thinking as they investigated whether Mr Trump and his allies broke the law in Georgia during the 2020 election.
The special grand jury concluded its work this spring, and turned in their final report in May. Much of it has remained under seal until now.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis created the special grand jury soon after the 2020 US presidential election. Unlike a typical grand jury, this body had investigative powers.
The document shows how many jurors recommended charges against each target of Ms Willis' investigation.
The special grand jury also recommended charges for other major figures in Mr Trump's orbit, including his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, attorney and aide Boris Epshteyn, and lawyer Cleta Mitchell. None were ultimately indicted.
Ms Willis enrolled a second, typical grand jury this summer, which voted to indict Mr Trump and 18 other co-conspirators in a sweeping racketeering case in late August.
That indictment alleges that Mr Trump, together with these indicted co-conspirators, worked together in order to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election by pressuring Georgia election officials, harassing poll workers, and organising a slate of false electoral college members to submit a false vote for Mr Trump.
All have pleaded not guilty in the case.