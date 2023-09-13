Why the FBI is still searching for hundreds of Capitol rioters

Mr Lewis, who has been tracking the investigation in detail, says many rioters have continued to play an active role in far-right politics even as they are wanted by FBI agents, and have been emboldened by the delays. He says that investigators have not fully adapted to the world of decentralised, online networks which inspired the rioters - most of whom were not members of an organised extremist group."We have not seen any evidence that there is a sea change in how agencies are able to respond to the threat of domestic extremism," he says.When asked about progress in tracking down the remaining rioters, an FBI spokesperson said the investigation "has been and remains a priority". The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Mijares and Ms Vargas Geller. Mr Skule says the long sentences handed out to Proud Boys and other leaders of the riot may convince some of the suspects to turn and co-operate with the FBI in hopes of getting a lighter punishment. "For many of these folks, they are not committed criminals, and they most likely did not have a plan to flee," he says. For most of them, Mr Skule says, it will just be a matter of time before they are caught.