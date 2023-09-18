Debris found in search for F-35 jet - authorities
- Published
Debris has been found in the search for an F-35 military jet that went missing after the pilot ejected over South Carolina, say US military officials.
The debris of the $100m (£80m) plane - which disappeared on Sunday afternoon - was discovered in rural Williamsburg County, said authorities.
The pilot ejected from the cockpit and parachuted to safety in a North Charleston neighbourhood.
The public had been asked to help find the jet.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.