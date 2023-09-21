Police find drugs in trapdoor at fentanyl daycare
Police have found a "large quantity" of fentanyl, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia hidden in a trapdoor at a New York City daycare where a boy died from fentanyl exposure.
Photos released by New York City Police Department show more than a dozen plastic bags filled with brown and white powders.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
A one-year-old died of a suspected drug overdose at the nursery last Friday.
Nicholas Dominici had been at the nursery for just a week.
Fentanyl had been hidden in the nap room under a mat as he slept, police said.
Three other children were admitted to hospital after being exposed to the powerful narcotic at the daycare centre in the Bronx.
