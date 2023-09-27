NFL's Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift
National Football League star Travis Kelce has praised his rumoured love interest, Taylor Swift, for her internet-breaking appearance at his game last Sunday.
"Shout out to Taylor for showing up," Kelce, 33, said on the podcast he shares with his brother. "That was pretty ballsy. I sure as hell enjoyed the weekend."
Swift, also 33, looked on from Kelce's box as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
But to many people watching, it was the pop star who stole the show.
Seemingly endless footage of Swift cheering on the Chiefs and chatting with Kelce's mother has captured the online world's attention since Sunday's game.
A video of Kelce and Swift leaving the game together has been viewed more than 16 million times.
Speaking on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the American football tight end said: "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - the friends and family.
"She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."
Swift, currently on a break from her Eras stadium tour, has not publicly commented on her burgeoning Chiefs fandom.
Kelce, who has two Super Bowl titles and even a dating reality show under his belt, is a celebrity in his own right, though his star power is eclipsed by Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner who draws more than 100 million listeners each month to Spotify alone.
Sales for Travis Kelce merchandise saw a 400% spike after Sunday's game, according to sportswear company Fanatics - landing Kelce a spot in the top five selling players in the league.
According to Fox Sports, the Chiefs' game against the Bears drew 24.3 million viewers, making it the weekend's most-watched NFL contest.
It was also highest-rated NFL game of the week for women in three different age demographics covering 12 to 49, Fox Sports said. The game ranked first in females 12-17, 18-34 and 18-49.