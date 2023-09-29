Michigan school killer could spend life in prison
A teenager in Michigan who killed four students with a semi-automatic handgun could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, a judge has ruled.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder charges last year.
He was 15 when he opened fire at Oxford High School, around 30 miles (48km) north of Detroit, in November 2021.
Crumbley's sentencing is set for December. He faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison.
