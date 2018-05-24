Europe
MH17 missile 'owned by Russian brigade'
The flight was downed over Ukraine by a missile fired by a unit based in Russia, investigators say.
Sex without consent is rape, says Sweden
The parliament approves a new law saying that the lack of consent, even without violence, is a crime.
Rescued student home after forced abortion
The woman named Farah was rescued after accusing her family of luring her from Italy to Pakistan.
Attempt to defuse Dresden bomb fails
Couple guilty of murdering French au pair
- 24 May 2018
- From the section London
FBI acts to stop cyber-attack on Ukraine
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Boris Johnson targeted by Russian hoaxer
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Uber to open Paris lab for flying taxis
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Novice to lead Italian populist cabinet
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Ukraine 'paid Trump lawyer for talks'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Yulia Skripal hopes to return to Russia
- 23 May 2018
- From the section UK
Why we’re travelling #HomeToVote on abortion
GDPR quiz: How will privacy law affect you?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Ireland's abortion referendum ground war
- 23 May 2018
Pepe's story: How I survived Spanish flu
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Italy populists: What you should know
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Turkish lira rallies after rate hike
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
