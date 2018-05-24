Guernsey
Disability work 'woeful and much-delayed'
Proposals to expand legislation to prevent discrimination will be debated in June.
- 24 May 2018
Guernsey products to get logo of authenticity
Officials hope to have a Guernsey marque on products such as jumpers, cheese and jewellery in the next few months.
- 23 May 2018
Grower 'puzzled' after not winning 30th gold
Raymond Evison said his display was "far better" than last year's, which did win a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.
- 22 May 2018
Sport Watson ends four-month losing streak
- 22 May 2018
What happened to Carole Packman?
- 21 May 2018
Private schools see 'surge in demand'
- 21 May 2018
Guernsey votes against assisted dying
- 18 May 2018
Herd of cows invade football pitch
- 18 May 2018
Performer falls from Giant Space Wheel
- 15 May 2018
Roman Abramovich tops Channel Islands rich list
- 11 May 2018
Flypast by Dakota from Guernsey movie
- 9 May 2018
Watson loses to qualifier in Nuremberg
Heather Watson loses in the second round of the Nuremberg Cup to Hungarian qualifier and world number 203 Fanny Stollar.
- 23 May 2018
Children of all ages at La Mare learn about work
-
Guernsey can lead on the ‘last big taboo of mental health’
-
Extra security at Gandey's Circus after charity money theft
-
Bank Holiday weather. The latest info!
-
Selling vehicles from car parks to become illegal