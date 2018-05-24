Guernsey

Disability work 'woeful and much-delayed'

Proposals to expand legislation to prevent discrimination will be debated in June.

  • 24 May 2018

Guernsey products to get logo of authenticity

Officials hope to have a Guernsey marque on products such as jumpers, cheese and jewellery in the next few months.

  • 23 May 2018

Grower 'puzzled' after not winning 30th gold

Raymond Evison said his display was "far better" than last year's, which did win a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.

  • 22 May 2018

Watson loses to qualifier in Nuremberg

Heather Watson loses in the second round of the Nuremberg Cup to Hungarian qualifier and world number 203 Fanny Stollar.

  • 23 May 2018

