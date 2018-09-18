Guernsey
Sark customs post 'actively investigated'
The idea of creating a customs post at the harbour in Sark is "being actively investigated" according to the island's tourism committee.
- 18 September 2018
WW2 doctor's medals found
Luftwaffe officer Dr Albert Kowald secretly provided medication to people in occupied Guernsey.
- 15 September 2018
'Amazing Gracie' allowed home
- 4 September 2018
Three in hospital after 'explosion'
- 7 September 2018
Hand-reared swallows released
Criticism of Home Affairs prison plans
Avenue resurfacing to take five weeks
Two men sentenced for drug trafficking
Watson beaten in Quebec semi-finals
Britain's Heather Watson loses 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in the semi-finals of the WTA International in Quebec.
