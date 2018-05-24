Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Cycle ban on road during TT festival

Cyclists have traditionally avoided the Mountain Road, but police have decided a firm message is now needed.

Three rescued from stricken boat

The men were stranded seven miles south-west of Burrow Head in Scotland after their engine failed.

William Dunlop says he will fit to compete at the Isle of Man TT after injuries forced him to sit out Saturday's North West 200 races.

McGuinness intends to race again despite injury setback

John McGuinness tells BBC Sport NI that he intends to race again despite suffering a recent setback in his return from a serious leg injury, suffering a hairline fracture.

  • 14 May 2018

