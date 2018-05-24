Jersey
Farnham pulls out of race for chief minister
Senator Lyndon Farnham has pulled out of the race to be Jersey's next chief minister.
- 24 May 2018
Police appeal for movements of missing woman
Officers say they believe a body, found at Le Pulec last Wednesday, is that of missing woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37.
- 22 May 2018
'Complacent' athletes need 'higher' targets
Athletes "need high targets for success", the president of Jersey's Commonwealth Games Association says.
- 21 May 2018
Airports with worst flight delays revealed
- 21 May 2018
Jersey vote 'complicated and cumbersome'
- 19 May 2018
Jersey General Election 2018
Jersey Finance 'protects people from criminals'
- 14 May 2018
Roman Abramovich tops Channel Islands rich list
- 11 May 2018
Union flag raised over Pomme D'or
- 9 May 2018
Desbois appointed new Jersey FA CEO
The Jersey FA appoints Jean-Luc Desbois as their new chief executive to replace Neville Davidson, who is retiring.
- 23 May 2018
UK ‘could overrule Island financial secrecy’ policy
Serial offender sent to mental health facility in the UK
Jersey's new politicians fight for Chief Minister Role
Islanders in Jersey raise over £14k for terminally ill man
Carey Olsen advises AVI Frontier Fund I on investment into Techcombank
Extra security at Gandey's Circus after charity money theft