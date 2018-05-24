Jersey

Top Stories

Farnham pulls out of race for chief minister

Senator Lyndon Farnham has pulled out of the race to be Jersey's next chief minister.

  • 24 May 2018

Live Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police appeal for movements of missing woman

Officers say they believe a body, found at Le Pulec last Wednesday, is that of missing woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37.

  • 22 May 2018

'Complacent' athletes need 'higher' targets

Athletes "need high targets for success", the president of Jersey's Commonwealth Games Association says.

  • 21 May 2018

Sport

Latest stories

Desbois appointed new Jersey FA CEO

The Jersey FA appoints Jean-Luc Desbois as their new chief executive to replace Neville Davidson, who is retiring.

  • 23 May 2018

News in more languages