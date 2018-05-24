Latin America & Caribbean
Argentina cinema collapse kills three
The old cinema was being refurbished when it collapsed, and more victims may be beneath the rubble.
- 24 May 2018
Brazil fuel prices cut in effort to halt strike
The state oil company, Petrobras, cuts prices by 10% to facilitate talks with striking lorry drivers.
- 24 May 2018
Cuba militant Luis Posada Carriles dies
A former CIA agent, Luis Posada Carriles spent his life trying to bring down the Castro government.
Paraguay tribe searches for Austrian man
Plane splits in half in Honduras crash
Venezuela expels top US diplomat
Video 0:52
Venezuela's Maduro wins re-election
- 21 May 2018
Video 1:23
The jungle village hooked on their phones
- 18 May 2018
Video 2:45
Why mums-to-be are fleeing Venezuela
- 17 May 2018
Seamstress, nurse, caterer: Celebrating the Windrush women
- 24 May 2018
Swapping the Colombian battlefield for the football pitch
The Venezuelans who've had enough
Prison without guards or weapons in Brazil
Venezuela crisis: How did we get here?
- 21 May 2018
The shop that wants men to 'leave behind shyness'
- 20 May 2018
