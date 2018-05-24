Middle East
'Galapagos of the Indian Ocean' a disaster zone
Socotra, one of the most biologically unique places on Earth, is hit by a powerful cyclone.
- 24 May 2018
Iran lists demands for staying in nuclear deal
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says European powers must make up for the US exit from the agreement.
Saudi women's rights crackdown widens
Eleven people are now being held, activists say, just weeks before a ban on women driving is lifted.
Prominent Egyptian blogger 'arrested'
Palestinians demand full ICC investigation
- 22 May 2018
Palestinians face post-Abbas uncertainties
- 24 May 2018
In pictures: Hitchhiking in the occupied West Bank
- 23 May 2018
Iranian women threw off the hijab - then what?
- 19 May 2018
Six misconceptions about Ramadan
- 15 May 2018
'I hated myself for Abu Ghraib abuse'
- 16 May 2018
Did Israel use excessive force at Gaza protests?
- 17 May 2018
