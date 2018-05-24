US & Canada

Milwaukee police release stun-gun arrest video

Sterling Brown, right, in the arrest video released by Milwaukee police

Officers acted "inappropriately" when they used a stun-gun on a Milwaukee Bucks player.

Tesla boss Musk rants at press on Twitter

Dave Lee North America technology reporter
  • 23 May 2018
  • From the section Technology
  • comments
Scientists develop 'mind-reading' algorithm

Arrested Development stars slammed for mansplaining

  • 24 May 2018

White House lawn sinkhole spawns swamp jokes

Hollywood 'has fewer LGBT characters'

I wish mum's phone was never invented

  • 23 May 2018

What are the US Democrats' big ideas?

Ahead of the November mid-term elections, Democrats say their party needs to offer an alternative to Donald Trump.

20 May 2018
Anthony Zurcher North America reporter

Stormy Daniels case: Three women asking Trump uncomfortable questions

The trio have gone to court to try to tell their stories about Donald Trump.

22 March 2018
Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News

Comey may be many things, but is he really a liar?

I've spent a lot of time considering the Comey saga and my views on him have coalesced, says BBC's Jon Sopel.

16 April 2018
Jon Sopel North America editor

Comcast 'preparing' to bid for Fox

Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy

China drops US sorghum anti-dumping probe

  • 18 May 2018
  • From the section China

