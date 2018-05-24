US & Canada
Milwaukee police release stun-gun arrest video
Officers acted "inappropriately" when they used a stun-gun on a Milwaukee Bucks player.
Trump launches US car import probe
The investigation will see if vehicle imports threaten national security, which could lead to tariffs.
Video 2:02
Viewpoint: Is Trump playing into Kim Jong-un's hands?
North Korea expert Jean Lee describes the best possible outcome of a summit with Kim Jong-un.
Luther King daughter attacks ex-Trump aide
Ukraine 'paid Trump lawyer for talks'
West Hollywood holds Stormy Daniels Day
NFL clubs to be fined if players kneel
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Trump barred from blocking Twitter users
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Kushner's security clearance restored
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
US parents win battle to evict son, 30
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
FBI acts to stop cyber-attack on Ukraine
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
US-North Korea summit 'depends on Kim'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Also in the News
Son shares mum's 'beautiful' debt letter
- 24 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Sport Rooney to hold DC United talks
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Football
- comments
Video 2:32
Scientists develop 'mind-reading' algorithm
White House lawn sinkhole spawns swamp jokes
Hollywood 'has fewer LGBT characters'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
I wish mum's phone was never invented
- 23 May 2018
What are the US Democrats' big ideas?
Ahead of the November mid-term elections, Democrats say their party needs to offer an alternative to Donald Trump.
20 May 2018
Stormy Daniels case: Three women asking Trump uncomfortable questions
The trio have gone to court to try to tell their stories about Donald Trump.
22 March 2018
Comey may be many things, but is he really a liar?
I've spent a lot of time considering the Comey saga and my views on him have coalesced, says BBC's Jon Sopel.
16 April 2018
Comcast 'preparing' to bid for Fox
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Technology
China drops US sorghum anti-dumping probe
- 18 May 2018
- From the section China
