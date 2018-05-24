BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Top Story
Video 4:01
Talking Movies
Director Nandita Das discusses her new film Manto which looks at one of South Asia’s great 20th Century writers, Saadat Hasan Manto.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
More top stories
How to watch
24-hour news, sport and programmes
- 26 August 2015
US channel finder
24-hour world news on TV available across the US
- 29 July 2015
About BBC World News
More on the BBC’s international news and sport coverage
- 26 August 2015
Featured Programmes
Global
Jon Sopel explains the day's global news and what it means to you
- 28 July 2015
Outside Source
Join Ros Atkins for real-time news from the BBC newsroom in London
- 28 July 2015
Impact
Global news, debate and analysis as it affects audiences in Asia
- 28 July 2015
Click
Guide to all the latest gadgets, websites, games and computer industry news
- 28 July 2015
HARDtalk
Hard-hitting interviews with newsmakers and personalities from across the globe
- 28 July 2015
The Travel Show
Bringing you the biggest stories and most exciting destinations from around the world
- 28 July 2015
Our Presenters
Watch/Listen
Video 1:52
Hardtalk: Nawal El Saadawi on women's rights
- 23 May 2018
- From the section World
Video 1:19
Click: How drones could help save lives at sea
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Video 2:19
Hardtalk: Ireland abortion debate
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Video 1:37
Click: A new Van Gogh?
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Video 1:56
Click: Apps for mental health
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Technology