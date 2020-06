ولسمشرغني ته د مسکا نجیب غبرګون: افغان جګړه د ۲۰ کلن فلم پروژه نه ده

President ⁦@ashrafghani⁩, the war in #Afghanistan isn’t a 20 year film project. By the way, every film also has an ending. Arrogance is an unhealthy ego in need of repair. Only #Afghans understand #Najibullahs nationalism & politics. Not sure if you are one of them 🤔⁉️💡 pic.twitter.com/0wH7ZYc8KP