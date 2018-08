د شاه رخ خان د لور جنجالي انځور

I am so excited about this cover for @vogueindia for August 2018 featuring the beautiful @suhanakhan2 this was her very first magazine shoot and she blew everyone away with how natural she was in front of the camera. It is so rarely I come across talent like this, because despite what most people may think this does require talent! This girl has a shinning way ahead of her and I’ll be watching! @anaitashroffadajania thank you so much for having me on board and styling this so brilliantly as always. Hair by @yiannitsapatori make up by @namratasoni art director @heidivolpe

A post shared by ErrikosAndreou (@errikosandreouphoto) on Aug 1, 2018 at 10:00pm PDT