سونالي بېندرې: هغو لارو ته ستنېږم چې زړه مې پکې پاتې دی

د هند مشهوره ممثله د پخوا په څېر له خندانې څېرې او ښایسته سترګو سره پر ممبۍ هوايي ډګر ولیدله شوه. یوازینی توپیر یې دا و چې پر سر یې ویښته نه وو او سبب یې دا و، چې سونالي له تېرو څو میاشتو راهیسې امریکا کې د سرطان درملنې لپاره اوسېده.
سونالي داسې حال کې د لاسونو په یو ځای کولو د مینه والو مننه وکړه، چې میړه یې ګولډي بهل هم ورسره و. هغه رسنیو ته وویل:
''سونالي په ښه کېدو ده، خو باید پرلپسې معاینات وکړي. ''
هند له تلو مخکې سونالي پر انسټاګرام یو خورا احساساتي پیغام کې وویل:
''خلک وايي فاصلې مینه ډېروي، رښتیا همداسې ده، خو له دې واټنونو زده شوي درس ته هم په ټیټه سترګه مه ګورئ. زه چې له کوره لرې نیویارک کې وم، احساس مې کاوه، چې له څومره ډېرو کیسو سره ژوند کوم. هره کیسه پر خپل ځای د لیکلو وه، هرې یوې مبارزه کوله او هېڅ یوې نه غوښتل میدان پرېږدي. ټولو ګډه او پرلپسې مبارزه کوله. اوس هغو لارو ته ستنېږم چې زړه مې پکې پاتې دی، دا داسې احساس دی، چې ویل یې اسان نه دي، خو بیا هم هڅه کوم. د خپلو خپلوانو او دوستانو د بیا لیدو خوښي، د هغه څه کولو جوش او ولوله چې خوښ مې دي او په ځانګړې توګه د هغه مزل لپاره چې تر اوسه شوی، مننه! ''
سونالي کاږي:
''مبارزه لا هم روانه ده، خو زه خوشحاله یم او د خوښۍ دغې دمې ته منتظره یم. دا مهال پر دې د پوهېدو وخت دی، چې نوی معمول مو پر وړاندې دی او زه یې په بې صبرۍ انتظار کوم، د لمر په وړانګو کې لمبېدو ته، لوبېدو ته، د ټول ژوند پلان ته او هغسې چې د ژوند لپاره زما له لوړو ژورو سره مل سفر دوام لري، د کریس مارټن خبره رایادېږي چې وايي ''هغه څه چې غواړې یو ارمان یا خوب درنه لرې دي، دا کېکاږه او تر دې فشار لاندې موږ د الماسو په څېر تازه کېږو. ''
د سونالي دغه پیغام لسګونو زره کسانو
'خوښ ' کړی او زرګونه خلکو پرې کمنټ لیکلي او نوموړې ته یې د نیکو هیلو څرګندونه کړې. سونالي د سږ کال جولای کې ویلي و چې په های ګرېډ میټا سټیټس سرطان اخته ده.
سونالي د درملنې پر مهال هم پر خواله رسنیو فعاله وه او د کېمو تهراپۍ پر مهال یې د خپل بې وېښتو سر تصویرونه هم خپرول، چې ډېرو مینه والو یې دغه چاره خوښه کړه.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
های ګرېډ میټاسټیټس سرطان څه شی دی؟
پلازمېنه ډیلي کې د اپولو روغتون اونکولوژۍ څانګې مشره ډاکټره سپنا ناګیا وايي: د میټاسټیټس سرطان معانا دا ده چې په هغه ځای کې سرطاني ژوڼکې نه شته، چې سرطان ترې پیدا شوی و او د بدن نورو برخو ته خپور شوی دی.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
سونالي بېندرې له ماډلنګه فعالیت پیل کړ او وروسته یې لومړی ځل ۱۹۹۴ کال کې لومړی ځل (اګ) نومي فلم کې رول ولوباوه او وروسته یې په دل جلې، بامبې، بهایي او کل هو نه هو نومي یو شمېر فلمونو کې رول درلود.
د تورو هوسیو ښکار یوه قضیه کې هم د سلمان خان تر څنګ د سونالي بېندرې نوم یادیده.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
له څه مودې راهیسې هندي ممثلین او لوبغاړي د سرطان په اړه د زړه حال له نورو سره شریکوي، چې کرېکټ لوبغاړی یووراج سینګ او عرفان خان یې وروستۍ بېلګې دي.