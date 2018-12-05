سونالي بېندرې: هغو لارو ته ستنېږم چې زړه مې پکې پاتې دی

  5 دسمبر 2018 - 14 لیندۍ 1397
سونالي د انځور حقوق SONALI BENDRE/INSTAGRAM

د هند مشهوره ممثله د پخوا په څېر له خندانې څېرې او ښایسته سترګو سره پر ممبۍ هوايي ډګر ولیدله شوه. یوازینی توپیر یې دا و چې پر سر یې ویښته نه وو او سبب یې دا و، چې سونالي له تېرو څو میاشتو راهیسې امریکا کې د سرطان درملنې لپاره اوسېده.

سونالي داسې حال کې د لاسونو په یو ځای کولو د مینه والو مننه وکړه، چې میړه یې ګولډي بهل هم ورسره و. هغه رسنیو ته وویل:

''سونالي په ښه کېدو ده، خو باید پرلپسې معاینات وکړي. ''

هند له تلو مخکې سونالي پر انسټاګرام یو خورا احساساتي پیغام کې وویل:

''خلک وايي فاصلې مینه ډېروي، رښتیا همداسې ده، خو له دې واټنونو زده شوي درس ته هم په ټیټه سترګه مه ګورئ. زه چې له کوره لرې نیویارک کې وم، احساس مې کاوه، چې له څومره ډېرو کیسو سره ژوند کوم. هره کیسه پر خپل ځای د لیکلو وه، هرې یوې مبارزه کوله او هېڅ یوې نه غوښتل میدان پرېږدي. ټولو ګډه او پرلپسې مبارزه کوله. اوس هغو لارو ته ستنېږم چې زړه مې پکې پاتې دی، دا داسې احساس دی، چې ویل یې اسان نه دي، خو بیا هم هڅه کوم. د خپلو خپلوانو او دوستانو د بیا لیدو خوښي، د هغه څه کولو جوش او ولوله چې خوښ مې دي او په ځانګړې توګه د هغه مزل لپاره چې تر اوسه شوی، مننه! ''

سونالي کاږي:

''مبارزه لا هم روانه ده، خو زه خوشحاله یم او د خوښۍ دغې دمې ته منتظره یم. دا مهال پر دې د پوهېدو وخت دی، چې نوی معمول مو پر وړاندې دی او زه یې په بې صبرۍ انتظار کوم، د لمر په وړانګو کې لمبېدو ته، لوبېدو ته، د ټول ژوند پلان ته او هغسې چې د ژوند لپاره زما له لوړو ژورو سره مل سفر دوام لري، د کریس مارټن خبره رایادېږي چې وايي ''هغه څه چې غواړې یو ارمان یا خوب درنه لرې دي، دا کېکاږه او تر دې فشار لاندې موږ د الماسو په څېر تازه کېږو. ''

د انځور حقوق SONALI BENDRE'S INSTAGRAM

د سونالي دغه پیغام لسګونو زره کسانو 'خوښ ' کړی او زرګونه خلکو پرې کمنټ لیکلي او نوموړې ته یې د نیکو هیلو څرګندونه کړې. سونالي د سږ کال جولای کې ویلي و چې په های ګرېډ میټا سټیټس سرطان اخته ده.

سونالي د درملنې پر مهال هم پر خواله رسنیو فعاله وه او د کېمو تهراپۍ پر مهال یې د خپل بې وېښتو سر تصویرونه هم خپرول، چې ډېرو مینه والو یې دغه چاره خوښه کړه.

های ګرېډ میټاسټیټس سرطان څه شی دی؟

پلازمېنه ډیلي کې د اپولو روغتون اونکولوژۍ څانګې مشره ډاکټره سپنا ناګیا وايي: د میټاسټیټس سرطان معانا دا ده چې په هغه ځای کې سرطاني ژوڼکې نه شته، چې سرطان ترې پیدا شوی و او د بدن نورو برخو ته خپور شوی دی.

سونالي بېندرې له ماډلنګه فعالیت پیل کړ او وروسته یې لومړی ځل ۱۹۹۴ کال کې لومړی ځل (اګ) نومي فلم کې رول ولوباوه او وروسته یې په دل جلې، بامبې، بهایي او کل هو نه هو نومي یو شمېر فلمونو کې رول درلود.

د تورو هوسیو ښکار یوه قضیه کې هم د سلمان خان تر څنګ د سونالي بېندرې نوم یادیده.

له څه مودې راهیسې هندي ممثلین او لوبغاړي د سرطان په اړه د زړه حال له نورو سره شریکوي، چې کرېکټ لوبغاړی یووراج سینګ او عرفان خان یې وروستۍ بېلګې دي.

