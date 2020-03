کرونا بازار شب عید را در کانادا کساد کرد، در آمریکا رونق داد

View this post on Instagram

food and water are the basic necessities of life. at Minoo Catering, we sympathize with your coronavirus anxiety, and can help you find relief. we follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) on food safety practices and take extra precaution to make sure that your food comes from the safest sources. stay healthy & safe friends. . . . #minoocatering #persianfood #persiancuisine #zereshkpolo #foodporn #who #healthy #safe #foodsafety