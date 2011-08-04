Talking Sport - 2

متن برنامه

Presenter Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport. Presenter Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport. Basketball's top stars play in the American Basketball league. But at the Olympics they can play for their own country. Luol Deng is playing for Britain in Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics. Let's hear from Luol. Listen out for two expressions that Luol uses to mean he is excited about the Olympics. Clip This is Luol Deng of the Chicago Bulls and Team GB. I'm so excited for the 2012 Olympics. Playing in the Olympics is every athlete’s dream, every athlete growing up it’s something that they want to do and for the Olympics to be in my home town it just doesn’t get any bigger than that. So 2012 London I'll be there and I can't wait. Presenter Watch the clip again. Clip subtitled with I'm so excited and I can't wait bolded This is Luol Deng of the Chicago Bulls and Team GB. I'm so excited for the 2012 Olympics. Playing in the Olympics is every athlete's dream, every athlete growing up it’s something that they want to do and for the Olympics to be in my home town it just doesn’t get any bigger than that. So 2012 London I'll be there and I can't wait! On screen لول دنگ از دو عبارت برای نشان دادن هیجانش استفاده کرد: Presenter I'm so excited! On screen I'm so excited یعنی من خیلی هیجان زده هستم. Presenter I'm so excited for the 2012 Olympics I can't wait! On screen I can't wait یعنی نمی توانم منتظر بمانم. Presenter London I'll be there and I can't wait! Well Luol is excited about the London 2012 Olympics but let's hear what some people in London are excited about. Vox pops I'm going on holiday soon and I can't wait! I starting a new job soon and I'm really excited! I'm going to the London Eye this afternoon and I'm so excited! On screen I can't wait! I'm really excited! I'm so excited! Presenter I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking sport. Why not try out this week’s worksheet for some extra learning? See you next time.

صفت های ساخته شده با ing و ed-

In the video Luol said he was 'soexcited' – he used the –ed adjective.

"I'm so excited for the 2012 Olympics."

To talk about how we feel about someone or something we can use the –ed adjective.

Example: He was so excited that he couldn't sleep last night.

To talk about how someone or something made us feel we can use the –ing adjective.

Example: That film was very exciting.

Now complete the sentences with the correct form of the adjective.

1. The speech that my boss made was very ________. (surprised / surprising)

2. I am very ________ in science. (interested / interesting)

3. He has had a long day. He is very ________. (tired / tiring)

4. Horse riding is a very ________ sport. (excited / exciting)

صفت های تفضیلی (comparative adjective) و چند مثال و تمرین

In the video Luol used the comparative adjective bigger.

"… for the Olympics to be in my hometown it just doesn’t get any bigger than that"

One way to compare two things is to add –er to the adjective.

Example: This shop is cheaper than the big supermarket down the road.

Exceptions

If the adjective ends in –y we usually change this to –ier.

Example: This towel is drier than the one in the bathroom.

If the adjective is very short we sometimes double the last consonant and then add –er.

Example: Sally is bigger than Claire.

If the adjective is long we add the word 'more' before the adjective.

Example: Is your watch more expensive than Phil's one?

Now complete the sentences with the correct form of the comparative adjective.

1. A mouse is much ________ than a cat. (small)

2. The weather is ________ in Spain than it is in the UK. (hot)

3. I am not interested in football. I am ________ in athletics. (interested)

4. This street is much ________ than it was yesterday. (busy)

پاسخ ها

a) –ed and –ing adjectives

1. The speech that the Prime minister made was very surprising.

2. I am very interested in science.

3. He has had a long day. He is very tired.

4. Horse riding is a very exciting sport.

b) Comparative adjectives

1. A mouse is much smaller than a cat. (small)

2. The weather is hotter in Spain than it is in the UK. (hot)

3. I am not interested in football. I am more interested in athletics. (interested)

4. This road is much busier than it was yesterday. (busy)