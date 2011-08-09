Talking Sport - 3

متن برنامه

Presenter Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport. In gymnastics, China, Russia and the USA were the biggest medal winners at the last Olympics. Shawn Johnson from America won a gold medal and three silver medals. And she is hoping to compete again in the London 2012 Olympics! Let's hear what Shawn is looking forward to. Listen for the word 'experience' and the word 'opportunity'. Clip I am most looking forward to just the whole Olympic experience again. Walking into the Olympic village and being surrounded by the world's best athletes and getting the opportunity to compete with them, so I hope I get that opportunity again. Presenter Watch the clip again Clip subtitled I am most looking forward to just the whole Olympic experience again. Walking into the Olympic village and being surrounded by the world's best athletes and getting the opportunity to compete with them, so I hope I get that opportunity again. Presenter an experience On screen an experience یک تجربه Presenter I am looking forward to just the whole Olympic experience again. an opportunity On screen an opportunity فرصت Presenter … getting the opportunity to compete with them … I hope I get that opportunity again Let's hear from people in London. Listen to how they use the word 'experience' and the word 'opportunity'. Vox pops This trip to London is an experience I will never forget. Visiting London has been a great opportunity to see a new culture. A great opportunity for me has been working in London. On screen … is an experience I will never forget … has been a great opportunity a great opportunity for me has been… Presenter I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport. Why not try out this week’s worksheet for some extra learning? See you next time.

اسم ها و فعل ها

In the video Shawn used the word experience.

"I am most looking forward to just the whole Olympic experience again."

The word experience can be used both as a noun and as a verb.

Noun:

Example: I had an awful experience at the dentist’s.

Verb:

Example: Alan is experiencing some difficulties at work.

The word practice can also be a noun or a verb, but when it is used as a verb the spelling changes.

Noun: Practice

Example: He is always at football practice!

Verb: Practise

Example: I practise playing the piano every day.

Now complete the sentences with the correct word - practise or practice?

1. It seemed like a good plan but in ________ is was an awful idea.

2. I need to ________ my English.

3. I love hockey ________. It is a great way to meet new people.

اصطلاح ها درباره "فرصت"

In the video Shawn talked about 'opportunity' meaning a chance to do something.

Here are some phrases containing the word chance.

Fat chance = Something not likely to happen

Given half the chance = Would do something if given the opportunity

Chance your arm = Take a risk in order to get what you want.

A fifty–fifty chance = There is an equal chance of something happening or not.

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase.

1. I am going to own a really big house by the end of next year!

You don't have a job, ________________ of that happening.

2. He is really ________________ asking for a pay rise.

3. There's only ________________ that Sarah can make it home for my

birthday.

4. I would stop work ________________.

پاسخ ها

1. It seemed like a good plan but in practice is was an awful idea.

2. I need to practise my English.

3. I love hockey practice. It is a great way to meet new people.

4. To be the best in your sport you need to practise every day.

1. I am going to own a really big house by the end of next year!

You don't have a job, fat chance of that happening.

2. He is really chancing his arm asking for a pay rise.

3. There's only a fifty-fifty chance that Sarah can make it home for my

birthday.

4. I would stop work given half the chance.