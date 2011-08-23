Talking Sport - 5

متن برنامه
Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.
Today we are talking about rugby.
The 2011 Rugby Union World Cup will be taking place in New Zealand in September.
The English rugby team are playing practice matches before they play Argentina in the World cup.
Let's hear from English rugby player Mike Tindall.
What does he hope from these practice games?
Listen out for the phrases ‘gain momentum’ and ‘we're really flying'.
Ideally we want to gain momentum through these three games so that when we step out there against Argentina that we’re really flying.
Watch the clip again.
gain momentum
gain momentum
سرعت گرفتن
we want to gain momentum through these games …
we're really flying
we're really flying
در واقعا در حال پرواز باشیم
Here's an example:
Last night we won the football match! We were really flying!
Well we spoke to people in London. Listen to how they use this phrase.
I watched my football team at the weekend, they did really well they were really flying.
My football team is doing really well, we’re really flying.
…they were really flying
…we’re really flying
I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.
I'll see you next time.
اصطلاح ها درباره "پرواز"
In the video Mike used the phrase 'we're really flying', meaning he wants his team to be performing at a high level.
Below are some more expressions with the word 'flying'.
flying visit: a very short visit
high-flying: very successful
get off to a flying start: to start off very successfully
pass with flying colours: to pass an exam or complete something with a very high result
Now complete the sentences with the correct expression.
1. The football team won their first match of the season. They have
_________________.
2. Sally got 100% in her exam! She really _________________.
3. A: What does Ben work as?
B: He has his own company. He is a _________________ business man.
4. A: Are you going home tomorrow?
B: Yes, but only for a few days, it is a ________.
عبارت های حاوی "step"
In the video Mike used the phrase 'step out':
"… when we step out there against Argentina"
Below are some more phrases with the word 'step'.
step back in time: to think or to remember the past
step out of line: behave in a way that people do not agree with
step down: to resign from an important position
Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase.
1. Mr Jones has ______________ as the head of the company.
2. Visiting that old house was like ______________.
3. I told him if he ______________ one more time he would be in
big trouble.
پاسخ ها
اصطلاح ها درباره "پرواز"
1. The football team won their first match of the season. They have
got off to a flying start.
2. Sally got 100% in her exam! She really passed with flying colours.
3. A: What does Ben work as?
B: He has his own company. He is a high-flying business man.
4. A: Are you going home tomorrow?
B: Yes, but only for a few days, it is a flying visit.
عبارت های حاوی Step
1. Mr Jones has stepped down as the head of the company.
2. Visiting that old house was like stepping back in time.
3. I told him if he steps out of line one more time he would be in big
trouble.