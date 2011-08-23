Talking Sport - 5

متن برنامه

Presenter Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport. Today we are talking about rugby. The 2011 Rugby Union World Cup will be taking place in New Zealand in September. The English rugby team are playing practice matches before they play Argentina in the World cup. Let's hear from English rugby player Mike Tindall. What does he hope from these practice games? Listen out for the phrases ‘gain momentum’ and ‘we're really flying'. Clip Ideally we want to gain momentum through these three games so that when we step out there against Argentina that we’re really flying. Presenter Watch the clip again. Clip Ideally we want to gain momentum through these three games so that when we step out there against Argentina that we’re really flying. Presenter gain momentum On screen gain momentum سرعت گرفتن Presenter we want to gain momentum through these games … we're really flying On screen we're really flying در واقعا در حال پرواز باشیم Presenter Here's an example: Last night we won the football match! We were really flying! Well we spoke to people in London. Listen to how they use this phrase. Vox pops I watched my football team at the weekend, they did really well they were really flying. My football team is doing really well, we’re really flying. On screen …they were really flying …we’re really flying Presenter I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport. I'll see you next time.

اصطلاح ها درباره "پرواز"

In the video Mike used the phrase 'we're really flying', meaning he wants his team to be performing at a high level.

Below are some more expressions with the word 'flying'.

flying visit: a very short visit

high-flying: very successful

get off to a flying start: to start off very successfully

pass with flying colours: to pass an exam or complete something with a very high result

Now complete the sentences with the correct expression.

1. The football team won their first match of the season. They have

_________________.

2. Sally got 100% in her exam! She really _________________.

3. A: What does Ben work as?

B: He has his own company. He is a _________________ business man.

4. A: Are you going home tomorrow?

B: Yes, but only for a few days, it is a ________.

عبارت های حاوی "step"

In the video Mike used the phrase 'step out':

"… when we step out there against Argentina"

Below are some more phrases with the word 'step'.

step back in time: to think or to remember the past

step out of line: behave in a way that people do not agree with

step down: to resign from an important position

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase.

1. Mr Jones has ______________ as the head of the company.

2. Visiting that old house was like ______________.

3. I told him if he ______________ one more time he would be in

big trouble.

پاسخ ها

1. The football team won their first match of the season. They have

got off to a flying start.

2. Sally got 100% in her exam! She really passed with flying colours.

3. A: What does Ben work as?

B: He has his own company. He is a high-flying business man.

4. A: Are you going home tomorrow?

B: Yes, but only for a few days, it is a flying visit.

1. Mr Jones has stepped down as the head of the company.

2. Visiting that old house was like stepping back in time.

3. I told him if he steps out of line one more time he would be in big

trouble.