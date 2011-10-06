Search for the stars

متن برنامه

A new image of two galaxies colliding. At a facility in the Atacama desert the world's most powerful radio telescope begins the quest to view the origins of the universe. The telescope consists of an array of giant antennae on top of one of the highest plateaus in Chile. It's able to detect light which emanated from stars created hundreds of millions of years ago

کلمه ها و عبارت های تازه

a facility: a group of buildings and structures that are used for a particular purpose, often scientific or military quest: a long and hard search for something that is difficult or maybe even impossible to find an array of: a group of similar items, often an impressive collection of objects plateaus: a plateau is an area of flat land that is higher than the land around it. The plural can also be spelt 'plateaux'. emanated from: came from, was produced by

تمرین

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. a facility/ quest / an array of / plateaus / emanated from 1. The "Mogi Doughnut Hypothesis" suggests that a circular pattern of small precursor quakes will precede a large earthquake ______________ the centre of that circle. 2. Deep below the sea, off the north coast of Northern Ireland, a dramatic geological mystery has been discovered. Huge cliffs, vast basins and ______________, a lake and even rivers have been found. But so far no-one is certain what caused them to end up like this deep under the sea. 3. In South Korea, the group will be accommodated in ______________ for North Korean refugees. 4. The collection features ______________ stone and terracotta objects that covers almost 2,000 years of the country's pre-Hispanic history. 5. On hearing the news Afghan President Hamid Karzai decided to cut short his visit to the US but briefly met President Barack Obama, who condemned the killing as a "tragic loss". Both men reinforced their determination to continue the ______________ for peace

