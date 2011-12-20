Transcript Presenter Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport. Today we are hearing about a boxer from Mongolia and learning the words essential and proud In 2008 boxer Bader Uugan from Mongolia won one of the first gold medals for his country. And Bader Uugan wants to win another gold for his country at the Olympics in London next year. Here is BBC reporter Sangita Myska. Listen for the words essential and proud. Clip In 2008 after 44 years of competing this country finally won its first Olympic medals, creating a national hero of the boxer, Bader Uugan. Sport is absolutely essential to Mongolian culture and time and time again people tell me how proud they are of Bader Uugan's Olympic success, because it has brought this country international attention. Presenter Listen again for the words essential and proud. Clip In 2008 after 44 years of competing this country finally won its first Olympic medals, creating a national hero of the boxer, Bader Uugan. Sport is absolutely essential to Mongolian culture and time and time again people tell me how proud they are of Bader Uugan's Olympic success, because it has brought this country international attention. Presenter Sangita said the word essential. On screen essential اساسی Presenter Sport is essential to Mongolian culture. Sangita said the people of Mongolia are proud of Bader Uugan's Olympic success. On screen proud مغرور Presenter. People tell me how proud they are of Bader Uugan's Olympic success. Well we have learnt the words essential and proud. Now let's listen to some people in London using these words. Vox pops I am proud of being a volunteer in the London Olympics. I think that having IT skills is essential in the workplace. My mum is really proud of me for getting a new job. I think eating fruit and vegetables is essential for good health. On screen I am proud of being a volunteer in the London Olympics. I think that having IT skills is essential in the workplace. My mum is really proud of me for getting a new job. I think eating fruit and vegetables is essential for good health. Presenter I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport. See you next time. Hero / heroine In the video BBC reporter Sangita Myska said the word 'hero': " … creating a national hero of the boxer, Bader Uugan" 'A hero' is a man who is admired for what they have done, usually a great achievement or something brave. e.g. My hero is Bader Uugan. 'A heroine' is a woman who is admired for what they have done, usually a great achievement or something brave. e.g. Her heroine is Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm. Now complete the sentences with hero/s or heroine/s. 1. Jane Austen liked to write about female ____________. 2. Many people in Jamaica think Usain Bolt is a ____________ after winning the 100m in the last Olympics. 3. My brother's ____________ is his favourite musician, Michael Jackson. 4. American gymnast Shawn Johnson is my ____________ for winning a gold medal in the last Olympics. Idioms with 'first' In the video we heard the word 'first': "… this country won its first Olympic medals" Below are some idioms with the word 'first': first hand: to experience something yourself first things first: used to say that you should do things in the correct order in the first place: in the beginning or at the start first and foremost: most importantly Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. 1. In my opinion, I am _______________ an actor but I would like to work in music as well. 2. _______________ let's clean the kitchen before we start cooking. 3. It is better to collect information _______________ rather than relying on someone else to get it for you. 4. The house is going to cost a lot of money to fix. We should never have bought it _______________. Answers Hero / heroine 1. Jane Austen liked to write about female heroines. 2. Many people in Jamaica think Usain Bolt is a hero after winning the 100m in the last Olympics. 3. My brother's hero is his favourite musician, Michael Jackson. 4. American gymnast Shawn Johnson is my heroine for winning a gold medal in the last Olympics. Idioms with 'first' 1. In my opinion, I am first and foremost an actor but I would like to work in music as well. 2. First things first let's clean the kitchen before we start cooking. 3. It is better to collect information first hand rather than relying on someone else to get it for you. 4. The house is going to cost a lot of money to fix. We should never have bought it in the first place.