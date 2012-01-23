Transcript

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a hurdler from Trindad and Tobagoand learning the phrases right attitude and role model.

For many athletes, school is where they first start their sport and that is true for hurdler, Jehue Gordon.

Jehue is one of best 400m hurdlers in his country, Trindad andTobago.

Let's hear from BBC reporter Laura Trevelyan who has been to meet Jehue and visit his school where it all started.

Listen for the phrases right attitude and role model.

Clip

It all started in this classroom at Belmont Boys' Secondary School where Jehue learnt to hurdle under the watchful eye of his teacher, Albert King, who immediately noticed his pupil's potential. As well as his natural ability, Mr King could see that Jehue had the right attitude. Jehue excelled in the classroom as well as on the track. This school made him what he is and now he's a role model for all the boys here.

Presenter

Listen again for the phrases right attitude and role model.

Clip

Presenter

We heard the phrase right attitude.

On screen

right attitude

روش و رفتار درست

Presenter

Mr King could see that Jehue had the right attitude.

We heard that Jehue is now a role model.

On screen

role model

الگو

Presenter

Now he's a role model for all the boys here.

Well we have learnt the phrases right attitude and role model now let's listen to some people inLondonusing the phrase role model.

Vox pops

My dad is my role model.

My role model is my ex-boss because of her dedication to her job.

Nelson Mandela is my role model.

On screen

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Model

In the video we heard the phrase 'role model':

"… now he's a role model for all the boys here."

There are many different meanings of the word 'model'.

'Model' can mean a 3D copy of something which is usually smaller in scale.

E.g. My brother got a model aeroplane for his birthday.

'Model' can mean a person who is employed to be photographed, painted and display clothes and products.

E.g. When I was younger I wanted to be a fashion model.

'Model' can mean a particular design or product, especially a car.

E.g. I am going to buy the new model of this car.

'Model' can refer to something or someone which is a good example, which you should copy.

E.g. Paul was a model student at his school.

Excelled/excellent/excellence

In the video we heard the word 'excelled' meaning to be very good at something.

" Jehue excelled in the classroom…"

To excel is a verb.

E.g. Sarah excelled in art class.

Excellent is an adjective.

E.g. My mother said my school results were excellent.

Excellence is a noun.

E.g. The school is well known for its academic excellence.

Now complete the sentences with the verb, adjective or noun.

1. I always ______________ in English at school.

2. I think that Usain Bolt is an ______________ runner.

3. My university has a very good reputation for its sporting ______________.

4. The restaurant near my work serves ______________ food.

Answers

Excelled/excellent/excellence

1. I always excelled in English at school.

2. I think that Usain Bolt is an excellent runner.

3. My university has a very good reputation for its sporting excellence.

4. The restaurant near my work serves excellent food.

