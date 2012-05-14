Talking Sport, Week 43

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we’re hearing about rugby in Brazil and learning the word 'debut'.

After the London Games the next Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2016.

The 2016 Games will also see rugby added as an Olympic sport for the first time.

Matthew Pinsent has been to meet some 2016 Olympic rugby hopefuls in Rio.

In the clip listen for the word 'debut'.

Clip

A training session in a Rio de Janeiro park on a weekend afternoon is a very common sight. The difference here though – the ball is oval. For four players here today they are hoping the arrival of the Olympic Games in 2016 is going to take rugby in Brazil to a whole new level. Meet the Paixao brothers - four young men from a Rio favela who hope that when rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut here in 2016, they'll be four of the players on the pitch.

Presenter

Listen again for the word 'debut'.

Clip

Presenter

Matthew said the word debut

On screen

debut

کار اول

Presenter

"when rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut here in 2016"

Well we have heard that rugby is making its Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Games. Now let's listen to people in London using the word debut.

Vox pops

My friend made his theatre debut this year.

Women's boxing will make its Olympic debut at the London Games this year.

I really enjoy listening to my favourite singer's debut album, but I don't like their second album.

On screen

My friend made his theatre debut this year.

Women's boxing will make its Olympic debut at the London Games this year.

I really enjoy listening to my favourite singer's debut album, but I don't like their second album.

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Words with French origin

In the video we heard the word 'debut', meaning a first public appearance:

"… rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut here in 2016".

Debut is a French word that is used in English. There are many English uses of French words.

Below are some more words with French origin:

encore: repeat, usually a performance

fiancé: a man who is engaged to be married

chic: stylish

décor: the decoration of a room

faux pas: a bad and embarrassing social mistake

Now complete the sentences with the correct word from above.

1. The ________ of the room was very ________.

2. My ________ and I got engaged last year.

3. He made a big ________ when he sent an email to the wrong person.

4. The band played an amazing ________ at the end of the concert.

Family idioms

In the video we heard about brothers who are hoping to play rugby in the Rio 2016 Olympic games:

"Meet the Paixao brothers – four young men from a Rio favela who hope when rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut, they'll be four of the players on the pitch."

Below are some idioms to do with family:

your own flesh and blood: your family

runs in the family: a characteristic or ability that many family members have

a chip off the old block: someone who is very similar in character or appearance to their mother or father

blood is thicker than water: used to suggest that family relationships are more important than any other relationship

Now complete the sentences with the correct idiom from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. I can't believe how badly he treated _______________________. Doesn't he realise that

_______________________?

2. My mother, father, brother and I are all very active, it must _______________________.

3. John looks exactly like his father. He even acts the same. John really is

_______________________.

Answers

Words with French origin.

1. The decor of the room was very chic.

2. My fiancé and I got engaged last year.

3. He made a big faux pas when he sent an email to the wrong person.

4. The band played an amazing encore at the end of the concert.

Family idioms

1. I can't believe how badly he treated his own flesh and blood. Doesn't he realise that blood

is thicker than water?

2. My mother, father, brother and I are all very active, it must run in the family.

3. John looks exactly like his father. He even acts the same. John really is a chip off the old

block.